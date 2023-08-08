The board guiding Quincy Valley Medical Center last week approved the largest outlay yet – $3.2 million – for its historic project to build a replacement medical facility.
The decision was momentous, but board chair Randy Zolman took it in stride. The board has dealt with large dollar figures before.
For board member Sherri Kooy, voting to commit $3.2 million for a package of tasks for the project likewise did not cause her to pause and gulp.
She was informed and prepared for the proposal, she said after the meeting. She and fellow board member Anthony Gonzalez participate on the project’s steering committee. She said she was very confident in the process, the players and the information presented to the board during the special meeting Aug. 2.
The other members of the steering committee are: Glenda Bishop, QVMC’s CEO; Newton Moats, general services director; Tom Richardson, director of information systems; Dr. Fernando Dietsch, chief medical officer; Dr. Jonathan Crosier, chief of staff; and Brian Kuest, commissioner of the Port of Quincy.
The $3.2 million will cover the costs of the first of three forecast “Mini-MACC” bid package proposals, each one planned to break out early parts of the project. The budget for the project overall is about $55 million.
The meeting began with a status report by Joe Kunkel, president of The Healthcare Collaborative Group Inc., a consultant hired to help guide QVMC through the maze of steps for such a project. He commented on coordinating with the city in its permitting process.
Working with Kunkel, project manager Kayla Van Lieshout said the June decision to add scope to the project, including a hydrotherapy pool in the physical therapy department, added a cost of approximately $675,000. She said the added cost is covered by interest income from the bonds sold, which were approved by voters to finance the project.
Van Lieshout then presented a breakdown of the first Mini-MACC proposal. It included demolition/abatement; earthwork/site utilities; ground improvements; chiller procurement; and electrical switchgear procurement. The latter two items were described as equipment expected to require time to obtain, so they were included in the first bid package.
She said the project looks good for construction costs and explained the effects of possible future change orders.
Chris Colley, a preconstruction manager with the general contractor, Graham Construction, also helped explain change orders for the board.
Van Lieshout went on to describe advantages of proceeding with the bid package, such as starting ground work in better weather and getting orders in for equipment that require a long lead time. If the package is delayed, costs could rise, she said.
Zolman opened a discussion about the timing of the sets of drawings going through the city’s plan review process. Each package of drawings could take up to 12 weeks, according to Kunkel.
Gonzalez made a motion to approve the bid package, and fellow board member Robert Poindexter seconded the motion. It passed, with no votes against.
Ground work is expected to begin in September, but the start depends on the timing of the permits from the city.
Construction above ground, including foundations and steel, is expected to be proposed in the second bid package.