QVMC inches closer to choosing contractor for new building

While the maintenance team at Quincy Valley Medical Center worked to stop roof leaks after recent snows, a lot of preparatory work was getting done toward building a new health care center to replace the old QVMC facility.
Members of the board of Grant County Public Hospital District 2, which operates QVMC, got an update on the building project during their Jan. 23 meeting. The project was approaching the point of selecting a general contractor, while design work proceeds.
But first, board chairman Randy Zolman gave a report from the finance committee.
“Everything looked good at the end of the year. We made a little amount of money,” Zolman said. “I am pretty happy with the way last year went.”
Reporting for QVMC’s building and grounds committee, board member Anthony Gonzalez said ongoing issues with water on the roof and leaks made for a pretty challenging few days.
“Great job, staff, for trying to keep it under control,” Gonzalez said.
Turning to the board’s major project, he said many meetings had been going on behind the scenes. He then gave three thank-you’s: to Tom Richardson, QVMC’s information services director and the in-house coordinator for the new hospital building project; to Joe Kunkel, a consultant working with QVMC to guide the project through its many steps and hoops to jump through; and to NAC Architecture.
“We definitely chose the right company for this project ... as (we) continue to work with them (NAC) week in and week out, it definitely was a great decision for our community,” Gonzalez said. “So, Tom, thank you very much for all your hard work – it is paying off.”
Kunkel, president of The Healthcare Collaborative Group Inc., reported on the construction project planning and gave a 30-to-60-day outlook to the board via a video link.
He was working with the city of Quincy on the facility’s conditional-use permit and planned to bring the helipad into that discussion. Kunkel added that he was pleased with the QVMC building project team and the openness and responsiveness of the city.
The building site is basically on the north side of the current facility, where two structures now stand: a former church building and a small office building used by QVMC. Those two structures are expected to be demolished in spring to make way for the new medical center.
Kunkel said with the former church property, QVMC has a water well. The plan is to work with the state Department of Ecology to move the well away from the future medical center and keep the water right for use on the QVMC campus, to water the landscaping.
Design work is ongoing and recently included mockup patient rooms for the staff to view and comment on.
The building committee has been studying one-story and two-story options and recommends going with a two-story building, Kunkel said. Most of the patient rooms would be on the second floor.
Kunkel said 10 general contractors were interested in taking on the project. The building committee had narrowed the list to four general contractors, and they would all be interviewed in one day, Jan. 25. The selection of a general contractor was to be done in a special board meeting Monday, Feb. 6.
The board voted on an NAC Architecture agreement regarding its fee, about $3.3 million. Half of that sum will go toward engineering, Kunkel said. Gonzalez made a motion to approve, and the board voted in favor.
The board did the same for a proposal to approve Cumming Corp. to perform cost-estimation work. Kunkel planned the cost-estimation step as a way to check on the finances of the project.
Newton Moats, QVMC’s general services director, said he appreciated the process that NAC had the staff go through with the mockup patient room designs, shaped with cardboard walls.
“We got to walk through and feel how these rooms are going to look,” Moats said. “It was a great process.”