Quincy Valley Medical Center is in its design phase for a replacement facility to be built. Last week, the staff got to step inside mock-ups of potential patient rooms for the new building to get a feel for the size and functions in the room. The staffers’ comments are to be incorporated into the design of the new building. Three versions of potential room designs were to be displayed with walls of thick cardboard set up in two buildings on the QVMC campus, two buildings that are expected to be demolished to make way for the new hospital building. These photos are of a potential patient room in the acute-care portion of the facility. The design includes space to allow long visits and an overnight stay for family members of the patient, said Shannon Durfee, community relations and marketing director for QVMC.
QVMC planning for future years of care in the Quincy community
By Dave Burgess
