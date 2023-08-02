In preparation for clearing the site of the new Quincy Valley Medical Center facility, the construction project team has marked some trees for removal, allowed lawn to turn brown and emptied building spaces.
Progress on the project is still on a timeline that includes a groundbreaking ceremony in September, according to QVMC board member Anthony Gonzalez.
That day will be historic for QVMC and for the community, as Grant County Public Hospital District 2, which owns QVMC, steps into a new future with an expanded and updated building and campus.
Board chair Randy Zolman gave a brief report during the district commissioners’ meeting July 24.
“I want to thank everybody that’s working on the new facility. They’re doing a great job. Things are taking shape really well,” Zolman said. “And, along with that, the place is running really nice and smooth. So, I appreciate that.”
The medical center staff earlier this year emptied a former church building on the property plus QVMC’s fiscal department building. Those two structures will be torn down.
Another structure that must be demolished to make way for construction is the administration wing. CEO Glenda Bishop said she was the last occupant to vacate the wing, which faces the front parking lot, on July 20. Leaving the office where she and preceding administrators had guided the organization for decades was not easily done and not without emotion.
Bishop thanked the department leaders who are handling disruption such as moves to other spaces in the complex, doing the work themselves, without hiring a mover.
“These people are not just smart, they’re selfless with their time, they’re dedicated to this plan, this project, and they are the reason this is going to work,” Bishop said.
Moving on with the July 24 meeting agenda, Bishop gave the board an extensive overview of the Annual Program Review for 2022. The board approved the review.
For the board’s finance committee, Zolman said patient admissions were way up.
“We had another up month, which is great,” he said.
On the building and grounds committee, Gonzalez has been very busy. He reported he and fellow board member Sherri Kooy have attended many meetings on the building project.
“There’s a lot going on,” he said.
He added that the project is on target financially, “holding within the budget.”
Turning to the personnel committee report, Gonzalez commented on the appointment of Danielle Hodge as the first chief of nursing for the new facility.
Hodge was at the meeting, sitting to the left of Michele Talley, who is Hodge’s mother and a board member.
“Danielle, I have been on this board for over 19 years, and you are an absolute shining star,” Gonzalez said and referred to her years in Sageview Clinic and then starting the wound care program.
He said he was happy she was considered for the job and that she was willing to take it on.
“You are going to take us to the next level, there’s no doubt about it,” he said about Hodge.
Hodge worked for years as QVMC’s clinic nurse manager, and then she moved into wound care, leading that program into substantial growth. But that was a part-time position, Bishop said by phone Monday.
Bishop was pleased Hodge decided it was the right time for her and her family to return to a full-time position as CNO.
The wound care program will continue under the direction of Hodge with her new title, and Lupe Cortez will continue as wound care supervisor.
Marissa Villela has been chief nursing officer for nearly seven years, Bishop said, and has taken an open position at QVMC as emergency department charge nurse.
Villela was not at the board meeting, but Gonzalez thanked her publicly for her years as CNO.
“My hat’s off to her. Thank you very much … for your great service to this facility and to our customers, for saving lives,” he said.
Bishop said Villela had “put down her nursing roots” at QVMC and stepped into the CNO role at a pivotal time. Since 2016, she led the nursing department, plus the infection control program and cardiac and stroke programs.
“I have been so very thankful for her leadership, for her selfless commitment to the organization and to her patients,” Bishop said.
She was very glad to have two longtime QVMC caregivers remain with the organization.