QVMC’s bond rating reduces cost to taxpayers for building project

Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2 (Quincy Valley Medical Center) has completed the process of issuing Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds for the purpose of constructing and equipping a new hospital and related health care facilities.
As part of the bond financing process, the district’s staff presented information to the national rating agency of Moody’s Investor Services.
The district received a rating grade of Baa1.
“This is a great accomplishment for the district and its taxpayers! Especially when you consider this was our first rating presentation,” said Glenda Bishop, QVMC’s CEO, in a QVMC press release.
One of the district’s elected commissioners, Randy Zolman, said in the release, “This rating of Baa1 helps to lower the interest cost, which lowers the bond levy rate on the taxpayers. We are very pleased and proud to achieve the rating of Baa1.”
Bishop further explained, “The Baa1 rating is based on a number of factors. During the rating presentation we emphasized the following key credit strengths:
1. Strong voter support for the bond levy and operating levies from the Quincy community;
2. Strength of the local economy and growth in our assessed value;
3. Financial recovery of the district over the last two years;
4. Financial management practices and policies; and
5. Our experienced management team in operating the district in an efficient manner.”
The rating presentation team was composed of: Bishop; district accountant Christina Marroquin; Tom Richardson, director of information systems; project manager Joe Kunkel, of The Healthcare Collaborative Group; Brant Mayo, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Council; CPA Luke Zarecor, of Dingus Zarecor & Associates PLLC; and bond underwriter Jim Nelson, of D.A. Davidson & Co.
The team presented information and answered questions that dealt with the topics of management, finances, economic growth, long-term planning and the new hospital project.
“This was an exciting process to present information to the Moody’s analysts and answer all of their questions,” Bishop said in the release.
The Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds were priced on Feb. 15 by D.A. Davidson & Co., serving as bond underwriter. The bonds, financed over 22 years, achieved an all-in net borrowing cost of 4.73%. The estimated bond levy rate for the years 2024-2044 is 39 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
“This is a great savings to the taxpayers of the district. Originally, we estimated a 48-cent bond levy rate with a financing term of 30 years or less,” Bishop said in the release. “We are estimating that the combined bond levy rate will be 39 cents per $1,000 of assessed value with a 22-year financing term. The estimated savings with a lower bond levy rate by 9 cents is an annual savings of $36 on a home valued at $400,000. The lower bond levy rate is the result of a better-than-expected rating of Baa1, lower bond market interest rate, and growth in the assessed value of the district. Our staff and consultants worked very hard to prepare for the rating presentation, and it was definitely worth the extra work. Examples of the extra work was to develop a new financial management policy for the district, prepare a financial projection, and rehearse for the two-hour rating presentation.”
Proceeds of the bonds will be used to finance construction of a new medical center that will grow and adapt to the thriving local economy.
Construction is estimated to cost $36 million. Equipment, design and permitting are expected to cost $19 million, according to the press release.
The project will be built on land already owned by the district just to the north of the existing facility. The hospital will be able to operate consistently during construction. Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2023 and finish in the spring of 2025.
The district recently selected Graham as the general contractor for the facility replacement project.