Hello Quincy Valley Post-Register readers and surrounding community, my name is Rebecca Pettingill and I am a new reporter at the Post-Register.
I grew up in the small town of Zillah, Wash. Even though Zillah is only about a third of the size of Quincy, I see the similarities between the two communities. Both are very agriculturally affluent and have a tight-knit sense of community, both of which have made the transition to the Quincy area much easier for me.
I found my love for journalism in the Yakima Herald Republic’s Unleashed Program for teen journalists when I was a senior in high school. I grew up with my grandparents who would always get the daily paper. That background led me to appreciate the print copy of the newspaper and other works, despite growing up in a time booming around technology.
After graduating from Zillah High School in 2016, I went on to Eastern Washington University where I just completed my bachelor’s degree in journalism last month. Prior to graduation, I knew I wanted to write for a publication that had a print copy as well as serving a small town area. Those goals are what led me to the Post-Register. I enjoy learning new things and sharing what I’ve learned with others. I hope as a result that I am making a difference in people’s lives.
My time here has just begun, and I'm happy to be able to support Miles King in creating weekly content for our readers to enjoy. Most of all, I am really excited to get to know the Quincy area and it’s residents better as I report for the Post-Register. I can be reached by email at sports@qvpr.com or by phone at the QVPR office.