Located right outside of Quincy is a piece of history not known to many. What may appear to just be a pile of rocks, is the remnants of the work on the Northern Pacific Railroad that was constructed over 100 years ago.
In the Late 1800’s, when the Northern Pacific Railroad was being built, hundreds of workers camped near the tracks. Some sections of the tracks took months to build. In order to cook, they built ovens made out of rock, only a few of which are still standing today. These ovens can be best described as looking like the rock version of an igloo. The builders of these ovens are mostly attributed to the Italian group of workers, due to the fact they usually camped separately from other groups, explaining why the ovens are sometimes quite a distance from the tracks.
The ovens were used to cook most of the meals that the workers ate. “Fresh meat was often scarce or unobtainable. Jackrabbits were plentiful, however, and rabbit stew was often part of the menu,” according to an article from the Seattle Times. An important staple that was baked in these ovens was bread. One of the Italian workers, Peter Janni, was only 17 years old when he worked on the tracks. In 1967, when Janni was 93 years old, he was interviewed by the Seattle Times reporter of the article and said: "The bread was so hard that if a man had been struck in the head by one of the loaves it would have killed him,” adding "but it was real bread."
The article also states that the ovens near Trinidad and in the Tumwater River Canyon seem to be the only ovens remaining, though a 2013 Spokesman-Review article suggests that a couple still remain in Cheney, Wash.
In the Crater Coulee area, between railroad tracks and orchards, lies what is left of the Trinidad ovens. In the middle of sagebrush and weeds, almost too well hidden, appears the rubble of two collapsed ovens and one fully intact oven. Despite the snow, wind and rain over the last century, one oven has managed to survive it all. The 130-year-old ovens are still stained orange from the fires which used to be lit inside.
The Seattle Times article mentioned the rigorous work required to forge the path of the tracks to Wenatchee by the railroad workers: “In 1891, when track workers labored on the rock-bound grade near Trinidad, no power equipment was used for drilling or for moving rock. Hand-held drills, struck by burly, maul-swinging laborers, made the holes for blasting powder. After each round of blasting, the loosened rock was hauled from the cut in wheelbarrows, where it was dumped over the side of the coulee near the project. Pay for this arduous work was $2.00 a day, for a ten hour shift.” The tracks finally reached Wenatchee in 1892. And thus began the story of the impact of the Northern Pacific Railroad in the Central Washington area. Though they may only be rocks, these ovens sit as a reminder of the workers who changed the American landscape forever.