Over the last few weeks, the Quincy Recreation Department has been adding activities to help get kids and families out of the house.

One activity that the department added is called Play in the Park. The Recreation staff will be out at one of the local parks from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with games and activities to help kids burn off their energy. This week’s schedule is as follows: Wednesday and Thursday at North Park by the gazebo, and Friday at South Park between the two baseball fields. Masks and social distancing will be observed and there will be sanitizing equipment and hand washing as often as possible.

Recreation Coordinator Amanda Bogle said that turnout for Play in the Park has been low and continuance of this activity depends on the turnout over the next week or so.

Another activity the recreation department has added is a month long scavenger hunt. The Explore Quincy Scavenger Hunt is a community scavenger hunt accomplished by taking a selfie with 10 out of 30 items listed. The more items you find on the list, the more entries you get into a drawing for prizes donated from local businesses. Every 10 items found is equal to one entry, meaning you can only get a maximum of three entries per hunt.

This month’s hunt is sponsored by Stick and Rudder Coffee and Roasters and Cielo Town Bakery, both located in the Quincy Public Market.

Entries are made by posting selfies in a single post to the Explore Quincy Facebook page. All entries need to be posted no later than 6 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Each photo has to be for a different item in the list. For example, a picture of a tree will not count for both a tree and something green. It must be for one or the other. All photos need to be family friendly. The recreation department staff have all final say on if photos count or need to be removed.

For the time being, the recreation department has put the weekly gnome hunt--another activity aimed at getting families active--on hold.