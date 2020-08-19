The Quincy Recreation Department issued return-to-play guidelines for recreational sports in a news release on Aug. 14. The guidelines also request residents to not gather in large groups.

The following are the State’s Phase 2 guidelines and requirements for recreational sports:

• Team practices can resume if players are limited to groups of five in separate parts of the field, separated by buffer zones, and practices follow social distancing of a minimum of six feet between players with no contact.

• Each league, organization or club must publish and follow a “return-to-play” safety plan.

• Parents, family members and other spectators must not congregate on the sidelines during practice.

“As soon as Grant County is able to move into Phase 3 of the Safe Start Plan and our community is able to slow down on the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we will work to help residents get out again and enjoy sporting activities in our parks,” said Recreation Director, Russ Harrington.

The City of Quincy is also asking the community to work together and not gather in large groups to help limit the transfer of COVID-19, the release said.