Remembering Manny Guerrero: Treasured memories from bygone days

Part 4 of a multi-part series
While the specter of Alzheimer’s disease made it difficult for Manny Guerrero to be who he was, it did not touch his ability to remember who he had been.
The memories of long-ago, the childhood in Texas, the hardscrabble lives of his parents, all remained almost intact in a mind that clung to them as a means to communicate lessons to his children and grandchildren, and to stay present in his life, even if the present itself grew more and more complicated due to a ruthless disease.
Sandra Guerrero-Page, his eldest daughter, became a lead caregiver for her dad, and spent a lot of time with him in his final years.
“It is a long good-bye, because there were times when I would ask my dad things, and sometimes he would remember certain things and some times he did not know who I was.”
Still, there were times where Manny would serve up stories about his younger years, stories that fascinated Sandra, who had little idea of the boy her father had once been.
Manny would sleep during the day and stay up at night, and talk to Sandra about his past. Some of it sounded familiar.
“I did know my dad grew up in a farm,” she said, “and I knew that it was a dairy, because he would go out to the dairy in Quincy and he would bring fresh milk. The cream was on top and we would make butter off the cream. So there were some similarities.”
Some of it was new to her.
“He used to go and watch TV through a farmer’s window until the farmer shut the curtains,” she said, adding that Manny would explain that his family did not have electricity for a long time, much less a TV, nor indoor plumbing.
“He would go back to certain times in his life, and since I could not ask him things once the Alzheimer’s would set in, I would just go with whatever story he was telling,” Sandra said.
These stories offered up a glimpse of the past, as well as a peek at the great storyteller Manny had been. Watching the once-gregarious Manny turn quiet was a challenge for the family.
“My sisters and my brother would say, ‘This is not the same man we remember,’ Sandra said. ‘and it (was) true. My mom would say, ‘Your dad does not talk that much anymore, and when I talk, sometimes, he does not answer back.’”
At first, they suspected his aging hearing, but they quickly realized there was something more.
Sandra came in to help, hoping to give the man who raised her the chance to walk into the sunset of his life with integrity, she said, and “with the same amount of love he gave me,” she said.
On April 6, it had been four months since Manny passed away, and the memories of a good man with a great heart abound for Sandra, who when asked for a phrase her father used often, she shared that one such saying was “Mija, what are we going to do now?” in Spanish.
“He would say that to me every day,” says Sandra. She always remembers the fondness her father had for her home in the Burien area, which was almost equidistant to two casinos, Snoqualmie and Muckleshoot. This led to constant questions headed Sandra’s way as to when he could visit again.
“He liked to play the slots and liked to play craps,” Sandra said. “I never played, I just would sit with him and watch him play. I would tell him, ‘Where else am I going to take you?’ and he would say, ‘Yeah, that’s true.’”
Now that he is gone, Guerrero has received several posthumous demonstrations of thanks from the people who knew him, including the Pride of Quincy plaque from the mayor Paul Worley.
“My dad did not do a lot of what he did to be recognized, he wasn’t that kind of person,” Sandra said. “He did it because he truly loved Quincy.”