Interior demolition at the former High Tech High building was largely complete last week, and initial construction began to give shape to the future Quincy School District office at 404 First Ave. SW.
“We love the location, being right downtown, and in proximity to so many good neighbors, including the city,” said Superintendent Dr. Nik Bergman. “It’s a great place for a district office.”
The main purpose behind refreshing the 7,600-square-foot building is to enhance efficiency and collaboration by bringing most office personnel together in one larger space.
“We feel it’s going to be a great improvement to enhance district efficiencies, and we feel that it’s making excellent use of an existing building,” Bergman said.
The project is the last of three a citizens committee identified as a facilities need. The other two – to put Quincy Innovation Academy in a more suitable space and to add to maintenance department space – have been done.
Several years earlier, the district took care of its major facilities’ needs for students, undergoing a wave of construction that included the new high school and remodeling other schools. The remodeling of the former HTH building is on a much smaller scale, and it is just one of the many projects on Facilities Director Tom Harris’ list going on this year all over the district.
“We’re going to get them done though,” Harris said.
Personnel in Support Services (at 21 J St. SE) and the current district office (119 J St. SW) will move to the renovated space downtown, and the district will sell the two buildings the staff move out of. Six to eight district staffers will remain in nearby leased space on Central Avenue South – the buildings are only about 75 feet apart.
The remodeled HTH building is designed to accommodate up to 28 staffers.
“We are excited to get everybody under one roof,” said Assistant Superintendent DJ Garza. “That’s going to help us be efficient and see everybody and keep up morale.”
The district has had the property for decades. In Harris’ recollection, it was built originally as a bowling alley. The thick masonry exterior walls are still solid.
“I really believe it’s going to be a great location for the community to come be involved with us,” Garza said.
The district used it as an alternative school, which became High Tech High. The school changed to Quincy Innovation Academy and then moved. During the pandemic, the building was used in part by nurses and for storage.
The main front doors will remain where they are, but a more secure, single-point entry system will be built, with a second entry door to visitors’ left.
The ceiling was always high, about 11 feet. It will stay that way, except in some of the offices, where drop ceilings will be installed.
Some of the electrical, plumbing and mechanical will remain in use. The sprinkler system in the ceiling will remain and be adapted where needed. The lighting will be redone, changing to LED instead of fluorescent.
The HVAC in place will take care of the larger interior spaces, Harris said, while the individual offices will have split units added. Another addition will be an energy recovery ventilator unit, which will mix outside air into the ducts.
The offices for the department leaders are about 100 square feet, a pretty standard size.
The building will get a new break room and a conference room. Garza said one of the hopes for the conference room is to be able to host professional development for district personnel and some school board meetings.
The project is about 10% done, Harris and Garza estimated. Substantial completion of construction is forecast for Sept. 1.
The estimated construction cost is $687,000, Harris said. Furnishings will cost another $138,000. The school district did not go to voters for levy money for the project, instead funding it with what the district has.
The school district studied the different option of constructing a new office building, but “right now is just not the time for that,” Bergman said, citing the estimated millions of dollars it would require.
Instead, this modest project will serve as a stepping stone that could serve the district for 10 to 12 years, he said.