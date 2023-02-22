Quincy’s housing situation just improved, with the opening of Beezley Vista Apartments, and the owner says she is seeing strong demand for the units.
Eva Freeman, the developer and owner of Beezley Vista at 307 Sixth Ave. NE, as well as 20 townhomes on F Street NE that she built a few years ago, is a fan of Quincy. Coming from experience as a property owner on the west side, she said she appreciates the tenants here and the cooperation of local government personnel along the way.
Not that she had smooth sailing in building the 36 new units on Sixth Avenue NE. Multiple supply-chain snags caused headaches and delays. Back in September 2022, she was aiming for an opening day in November, but that couldn’t be done, because of the supply delays.
Last week, she opened the first of the completed units at Beezley Vista.
“I am seeing a lot of demand. More than half of the north building was rented in the first two days,” Freeman wrote in an email.
The complex consists of one-story apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units arranged in two rows that bend around the central parking area and playground.
The play structure is a special touch that Freeman insisted on, as a mother and grandmother herself. She also was thinking of families as future tenants.
“I am definitely looking at families, that’s why I put a playground in the center,” she said.
The playground equipment took more time to arrive than expected – one of the supply chain hang-ups. Freeman also had to wait for some plumbing supplies and electrical parts.
“The construction delay was challenging, but delays need to be expected when you are doing construction,” Freeman wrote in an email. “I would like to note that Washington L&I was incredibly helpful in assisting me to resolve the delays. It’s easy to assume that governmental bureaucracies exist largely to obstruct developers, but that was not true at all for me. In addition, the Buildings Department in the City of Quincy was very helpful. That’s one of the many reasons that I like developing in Quincy. The government is here to help, not to hinder.”
Freeman discovered Quincy by reading about the data centers. She was looking for interesting investing opportunities at the time and drove out to Quincy to take a look.
“I was just astonished at this little town that nobody had ever heard of,” she said.
With “data centers as far as the eye could see,” the community caught her interest.
“It seemed like it was really needing real estate investment because of a lack of apartments,” she said.
Her first development here, the townhomes along F Street NE, was a success, and she found out something else she liked.
“The quality of tenants here is unsurpassed,” she said. “I am so impressed with people in Quincy.”
Beezley Vista’s southern range of units may open in three weeks, she said, and she is taking names for those apartments now.
The units feature large rooms, soft-closing cabinets, dishwasher, full-size washer and dryer, central heating and cooling, and a sprinkler system.
The property manager is Claudia Ramirez with Nice N Kleen. Ramirez has videos of the Beezley Vista units on her Facebook page. Rents are $1,200 for 1-bedroom, $1,500 for 2-bedrooms, and $1,700 for 3-bedrooms, according to an email from Freeman.
The designer of the complex was John Lovrovich with JSL Engineering in Moses Lake. The builder is Jesus Lopez of Chuy’s Construction.
Freeman is upbeat about the community, writing in an email that Quincy is fantastic as a rental market for three reasons:
“1) There is a lot of demand for rentals. Quincy has a lot of houses, but not enough apartments, and commuting from Wenatchee or Moses Lake is a long way, and even Ephrata isn’t all that close.
“2) The job market in Quincy is very strong. The city has made, and continues to make, a huge effort to attract new businesses, and businesses like to move to places where they are welcomed.
“3) Most importantly, Quincy has a unique base of truly decent people. My tenants are amazing in terms of how they care for their apartments, and in turn I want to take good care of my tenants’ homes.”