Repair of city building’s damaged wall done

As part of the short agenda of the Aug. 15 meeting of the Quincy City Council, the city wrapped up the emergency repairs to a dented wall of its Public Services Building.
No one spoke during the public comment segment of the meeting.
The council approved a payment of about $44,000 to Apollo Inc. for the repair work to the city’s Public Services Building, which contains offices of city employees across the street from city hall. After a motorist’s vehicle struck the building’s outer, southeastern wall, damaging it, one city employee had to vacate an office until repairs could be done.
After the meeting, City Engineer Ariel Belino said the city may recover costs through insurance. The motorist whose vehicle struck the building was not a city employee, he said.
The council also gave its thumbs up for a request to approve a change to the city’s 2023 water reuse utility rate. The change was called for after the sole user of the reuse utility, Microsoft, paid off two bonds to lower its cost, according to city documents. The retirement of the bonds meant “the City can no longer collect a user rate that includes the payment of the Revenue Bonds,” according to city documents.
The bond revenue went toward building the water reuse utility.
“This will also allow the City to get Water and Sewer Revenue Bonds in the future for the Water and Sewer Utilities if needed,” the documents stated. “This resolution adjusts the monthly Reuse Utility Rate by $155,499.26, which is the amount of the two bond payments.”
The council then approved paying a contractor, Valencia Fencing, approximately $28,000 for a fencing project at the tennis courts at Lauzier Park. Then the council OK’d declaring the project complete.
After the regular meeting, the group went into executive session, after which no action was expected.