Washington Thirteenth Legislative District Representative Tom Dent was admitted to the intensive care unit on Oct. 21, where he received treatment after contracting Coronavirus, according to a press release on Oct. 29.

Dent was successfully treated at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake and was returned home to recover.

“I cannot say enough about the quality of care and the dedication of the staff at Samaritan. We are truly fortunate to have such a high quality facility in the 13th district,” Dent stated in the release. “I am on the road to recovery and continue with ongoing treatments as a precautionary measure; I feel stronger each day.”