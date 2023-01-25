Road to state makes a stop in Wenatchee for choir and solo performers from QHS

This weekend, Quincy High School’s finest singers will compete for tickets to state.
The WIAA-WMEA Solo and Ensemble Contest will take place on Saturday in Wenatchee, and Quincy will take about 14 students from high school and four from middle school.
“Fourteen students from high schools are going as soloists in different categories, like soprano, baritone, mezzo-soprano,” Youngren said, adding that QMS choir director Shaina Stuckey will take the middle-schoolers, to compete as soloists.
In addition, several students will compete as part of an ensemble, including the Spectrum Choir.
Any first-place finishers will punch their ticket to state, which takes place in April. Last year, Quincy took two performers to state, Hailey Beegle and Diego Pacheco.
In addition to the chance to compete with their peers, they will be judged by some really top-notch judges and adjudicators, said Kylie Youngren, choir director for QHS.
‘They are going to be (coached) by some of the pros in the industry, college professors and voice teachers,” Youngren said, adding that she has taken students to this competition her entire career, even when she only taught at a middle school, “because it’s a great opportunity to learn from other teachers.”
The competition, hosted by Wenatchee High School, will carry a broad variety of voice groups, and will welcome students from schools as far as Oroville and Brewster, as well as Ephrata, Entiat, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, Cashmere and others.
With the big regional competition coming up, there’s a different type of excitement in the choir room these days, Youngren said.
“We’ve talked about how it feels good to go to state, but the most important thing is to prepare our best, and we do our best,” she said.
The trip to Wenatchee is only the beginning. The musicians at QHS will have their competition a week from this Saturday.