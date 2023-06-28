Rocky Ford Band brings the toe-tapping hits to George

Loaded with tried-and-true tunes, the Rocky Ford Band returns to the Fourth of July celebration, ready to make folks sing, reminisce and cut a rug or two.
Luke McKean (pronounced Mc-CANE), says the band, most of whose members hail from nearby areas, participate in several of the events that the George Community Hall hosts, and the Fourth of July is no exception.
It helps a little when Elliott and Debby Kooy put in a lot of hours organizing events for George, and they are also members of the band.
“So we are kind of the (house) band,” McKean said, describing the Rocky Ford Band as one whose forte is in classic rock and popular country music.
“We do the music people know,” he said. “The music they grew up to.”
McKean said music has to meet certain criteria in order to make it to the band’s repertoire.
Number one, the song has to be well known.
“Once they hear a song they know and like, you have ‘em, they are with ya,” he said of the audience. “You don’t even have to play it that well, they are with ya.” When the crowd is with you, joining in on a song, it’s an extra boost of energy for the performers, he said.
Number two, the song has got to have rhythm. It’s gotta be a danceable song.
Number three, the words to the song have to have a positive message.
“I don’t want to be singing songs that aren’t at least uplifting in some way,” he said. “There are a lot of songs that talk about negative things. That’s not what I want to celebrate. I want to celebrate love, joy, happiness, all good things.”
There are some exceptions, of course, like “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” the Willie Nelson hit that has been long believed to be the last song sung by Elvis Presley before his death in 1977.
“We’ve done it,’ he says of the tune. “We don’t excise all sad songs, but we limit ‘em.”
The band is named after the geographical area between Ephrata and Soap Lake, near where McKean lives, but there’s also a historical coincidence of sorts, he said.
“Rocky Ford was a historic gathering and camping site for the local Indian natives, and they would have their contests and their trading and their gatherings, and they were referred to as the Rocky Ford Band, as in band of natives.”
The band stays close by, McKean says, with no desire to be “the next big thing,” as he put it. With two new members, “two missing pieces” as he called them, the band is ready to roll.
“I started the band with a really good piano player but he was from Canada, and he returned to Canada, so we went about three years without that,” McKean said. “In my mind, a piano is essential.”
Then a year ago, the lead female vocalist moved to Arizona, and now they have a new one, Sarah Bauer, from Moses Lake.
“She’s great,” McKean said.
The Rocky Ford Band will play around 4 p.m. for a one-hour to 90-minute set. The turnout is always great for the show at the Fourth, McKean said.
“We do it for the enjoyment, and we sure do enjoy it,” he said.