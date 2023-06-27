Roundabout opens in all directions
Post-Register file photo

The days of driving to Wenatchee on State Route 28 and passing White Trail Road at 60 mph are gone. But, the new roundabout at the intersection of SR-28 and White Trail Road is open. The intersection, amid orchards and vineyards, and the location of White Trail Produce, opened recently – as early as Saturday, by one report. Construction had affected travelers since early April. On Monday, cones and warning signs remained, but the stoplights and single-lane restriction (in photo) were gone. All directions of travel were open. Some temporary signs show a speed limit of 35 mph, while yellow permanent signs say 25.