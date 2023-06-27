The days of driving to Wenatchee on State Route 28 and passing White Trail Road at 60 mph are gone. But, the new roundabout at the intersection of SR-28 and White Trail Road is open. The intersection, amid orchards and vineyards, and the location of White Trail Produce, opened recently – as early as Saturday, by one report. Construction had affected travelers since early April. On Monday, cones and warning signs remained, but the stoplights and single-lane restriction (in photo) were gone. All directions of travel were open. Some temporary signs show a speed limit of 35 mph, while yellow permanent signs say 25.
Roundabout opens in all directions
- By Post-Register staff
-
- Updated
