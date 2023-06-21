Sabey Data Centers, a designer, builder and operator of multi-tenant data centers that meet diverse infrastructure requirements, is proud to announce that the company has expanded its Quincy data center campus.
Its newest phase, comprising two buildings and over 85 MW of critical power, is a step forward in Sabey’s promise to provide state-of-the art infrastructure.
The Quincy location is one of Sabey Data Centers’ multi-tenant data center campuses — now over 525,000 square feet across five purpose-built buildings offering modular efficiency managed by Sabey’s award-winning critical environment management team.
“This is an exciting time for the entire Sabey organization,” said Tim Mirick, Chief Revenue Officer of Sabey Data Centers. “This expansion of our Quincy Data Center is a continuation of Sabey’s promise to provide best in class service to our customers. We are thrilled to be able to build out this campus to meet the demands of the industry.”
This expansion includes Sabey’s next generation sustainable facility design that increases the ratio of data center to core space, supports high-density deployments and incorporates conscientious construction methods that reduce reliance on carbon-intensive concrete.
