Sabey Data Centers recently donated 75 Chromebook computers to school districts in the county.

Sabey partnered with Columbia Basin Foundation and made the donation through Grant PUD’s Pay-It-Forward fund. The fund provides a chance for PUD customers to contribute to a variety of community-benefiting programs. The donation of the computers is important as some districts struggle to help students with online learning models.

“Sabey has called Grant County home for nearly 10 years and it is important to us to support the communities we operate in, especially during times of crisis,” Sabey Central Washington General Manager Ryan Beebout said.

Previous donations to the Pay-It-Forward fund have supported Big Bend Community College’s Workforce Education Center, educational programs for young students, Share the Warmth and local food banks.

For more information on how to contribute to the Pay-It-Forward fund, contact info@columbiabasinfoundation.org.