Sage Coffee House and Bistro has exceeded their fundraising goal for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the month of October.

Char Sherman, owner, fundraises every year in partnership with the Confluence Health Foundation to raise money for a state-of-the-art cancer radiation center in Moses Lake.

Sherman has been fundraising since 2016 and this year’s goal was to donate $3,000.

This year they raised $3,200 and covered their fridge in pink donation ribbons. While this is not the first year they have reached their fundraising goals, it is the first time completely covering the fridge in ribbons from donations and this is the most they have raised in the five years they have been fundraising.

Sherman said she wants to thank everyone for donating and for being so generous this year. “Everyone who knows me knows that I am never speechless, and I was this morning when I totaled the donations,” Sherman said. “I was absolutely floored.”