The Quincy School Board of Directors unanimously voted Susan Lybbert as the new board president at it’s Dec. 15 meeting.

Lybbert was the only nomination to the position and took over for former president Chris Baumgartner. Baumgartner was assigned as the Legislative WSSDA Representative later in the meeting.

“Thank you Chris for your leadership the last year,” Lybbert said.

Jack Foglesong was also unanimously voted to become the vice president of the board. He was also the only nomination made by the other board members.

The board also discussed plans to bring back fourth and fifth grade students, and sixth through twelfth grade students in a hybrid model in 2021. These plans progress despite the recent spike in COVID-19 in the county and a rising incidence rate. The plan in place brings fourth and fifth graders back in January, and sixth through twelfth graders back in February.

The Grant County Health District also thanked the district for the precautionary measures it has taken thus far in preventing the spread of Coronavirus in the schools. They were very complimentary, said Ancient Lakes Elementary School Principal Colleen Frerks.

District representatives continue to attend weekly meetings with the county health district.