Quincy School District last week completed one of its summer tasks – develop and adopt a budget – and was well on its way to completing a special project to turn a former school building into administrative offices.
The Aug. 8 meeting of the Quincy School Board featured a public hearing on the budget. No one spoke.
The board had reviewed the budget proposal and discussed it in its prior meeting, and none of the directors had a question about it Aug. 8 before a vote. The board approved the budget with none opposed.
The overall budget figure quoted by board president Chris Baumgartner was $59 million, which was $2 million less than last year’s budget. It was the first time, he said, in a long time seeing the Quincy School District budget lower than the previous year.
The middle of the meeting consisted of a report on the Quincy Student Health & Wellness Center inside Quincy High School. The center is operated by Moses Lake Community Health Center, which has a second location in town: Quincy Community Health Center, at 1450 First Ave. SW.
The Moses Lake Community Health Center CEO, Sheila Berschauer, and India Wolfendale, a physician assistant who works at the student health center with two medical assistant, talked about the program and answered questions from the board.
Berschauer said the number of visits was down during the past school year compared to the 2021-2022 school year, during the pandemic, when COVID tele-health visits were common. The center served 837 students and community members in 2021-2022. The center served 571 last year. In 2021-2022, the center recorded 1,441 visits, and last school year the figure was 1,120.
A slide of their presentation listed the services provided at the student health center: well care, sick care, monthly cycle issues, sports physicals, and behavioral health concerns.
Board member Heather Folks-Lambert asked about who pays for the services of the student health center. The district does not pay for the services, Berschauer said; MLCHC pays a lease to the school district, and bills patients and insurance.
Folks-Lambert asked whether dental services are offered at the student health center. The answer was they center at QHS does not but other MLCHC sites do, and students may be referred to those sites.
Board member Tricia Lubach said she was glad to see the health center bloom after many years of the board seeing it as a goal. She said students and families benefit from it.
Part of Superintendent Dr. Nik Bergman’s report to the board was an update on the district office project. The school district is renovating a district-owned building in downtown Quincy to create offices for district leaders and services. The planned move into the downtown building will essentially empty out two QSD office locations. Those two properties are for sale.
The exterior of the downtown building is about done, Bergman said. And he expected the interior to be done in a couple of weeks. Some could move in by Sept. 5.
The highlight of his report, he said, was a clean audit. Part of that success was thanks to Shawn Fuller, director of technology, and his team for handling the big job of tracking every laptop and dollar used, as well as tracking all the devices in the district, while identifying needs of the students in detail.
“Congratulations, Shawn. Thank you so much for being such a good steward of public funds,” Bergman said.
Baumgartner also praised QSD finance director Tia Stoddard for her work on the budget.
Bergman added to his report, touting a new booklet produced by Jessica Blancas, QSD communications coordinator, that provides parents, especially a parent or guardian of a student new to the district, with everything they need to know to start the school year.