Quincy School District students are tentatively set to return to schools as early as Nov. 10, according to plans announced by Superintendent John Boyd on Friday.

Schools will reopen in a hybrid model, part time at-home and part time in-class, beginning with kindergarten through third grade. Fourth and fifth graders will follow on Dec. 1, and sixth through twelfth graders will not return until Feb. 1, 2021, according to plan.

The dates are approximate and are subject to change depending on community COVID-19 infection rates and recommendations from the Grant County Health District, according to the message.

Schools will be contacting district parents over the next few weeks to provide information about remote and hybrid learning options for each student. If they wish, families will still have the option to continue with 100% online learning, according to the announcement.

Coronavirus infection rates have steadily fallen in the county from nearly 600 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period just a few weeks ago. According to data from the Grant County Health District, the county saw 208 new cases per 100,000 from Sept. 24 to Oct. 7.

Community members with questions, comments or thoughts on reopening can email the district reopening team at qsdreopening@qsd.wednet.edu.

“We appreciate the continued support of our families, staff and community as we navigate through this pandemic,” Boyd stated in the message.