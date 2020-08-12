On Aug. 6, the Quincy School district hosted a zoom meeting to inform parents about the improvements to the online learning model and answer questions.

Superintendent John Boyd committed to better remote learning than what was provided in the spring, and said that they are really motivated to get students into buildings.

The school district created different teams of QSD staff to tackle different aspects of the online learning model that has been announced for fall. The teams tackle areas such as technology, health and safety, teaching and learning, and sports.

In order to create a better experience with online learning, the district is providing all students with chromebooks that include a carrying case and earbuds, reactivating and providing more hotspots, and creating a common learning platform through Google Meet instead of Zoom.

Parents asked questions about the special education department, meals, student expectations, schedules and student mental and emotional well-being.

Meal service is intended to be very similar to the spring and summer service. More details are to be shared shortly, said Phil Averill, Principal of Monument Elementary.

Brett Fancher, QHS Athletic Director, announced in the meeting that QHS will not be participating in any of the sports that are allocated to Season 1 by the WIAA. Fancher said that the school intends to wait until at least Season 2, which is scheduled to start Dec. 28.

A lot of parents were worried about student expectations regarding attendance. Parents mentioned that they found it hard to get their children to do their homework. Camille Jones, a teacher at Pioneer Elementary, responded that students will have daily expectations for participation and attendance that would be much greater than in the spring.

Some attendees had concerns about the school’s ability to improve from spring semester, with an attendee saying: “How are you looking to improve from last semester online learning? It was subpar at best. A lot of the teachers did zero preparation to make sure learning was actually happening. I don’t want to be disrespectful, but it was a joke! Please tell what is being done to ensure learning is happening? Supervision of classes by peers or principal must be in place.”

There is still a lot to figure out and the situation changes day to day, Boyd said.

Throughout the meeting, QSD staff reiterated that in order to get students back into school buildings, the community needed to slow the spread of COVID-19. They advised that the best ways to do this is to wear masks, wash hands frequently, social distance and for people to not gather with other people that do not live in the same residence.

The school district has already placed an order for $37,497 worth of personal protective equipment for students and staff, according to documents from the July 28 school board meeting. The order includes gloves, masks, face shields, disinfecting wipes, contactless thermometers and hand sanitizer.

The school district encourages parents or community members with questions to email qsdreopening@qsd.wednet.edu.