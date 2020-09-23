At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring, the Quincy School District had to make snap decisions to protect the health of its students, their families and staff, and try to stay on track with classes despite the sudden transition to online learning.

Now, with a summer of planning behind them, and a new and improved online learning system implemented, teachers and students in the district are slowly, but surely adjusting to the new normal.

The Post-Register spoke with three teachers--one from each level--about the challenges and triumphs each have faced in the first few weeks of online classes.

Courtney O’Neal; second grade teacher, Ancient Lakes Elementary School.

Unlike the spring, elementary students are in class for the regular amount of class time, which is roughly six hours per day, O’Neal said. Fortunately, she has not had any difficulty keeping the young students engaged and focused, and the families of the students have been very supportive, she added.

O’Neal meets with her students for live class time in the morning, then breaks off into small groups later in the day. During this time, the other students are doing their own things; every student is doing classwork in some form, regardless if she is directly with them or not.

While not all students have a parent with them, someone is there helping, usually a sibling or other family member, sometimes even a babysitter, O’Neal said. For the parents that aren’t available during the morning during the live classroom time, they are watching recorded lessons later on.

O’Neal said she has been in contact with all of her student’s parents, ensuring that they understand how to use Google Classroom, which they have been concerned about. Parents are also wanting to understand what work needs to be completed, she added.

Navigating Google Classroom has been fairly simple on her end, O’Neal said; although, she has experience with the platform. The hardest part for her in the online teaching model is not seeing her students in person. O’Neal went into teaching because she loves children, and not being with them is emotionally draining, she said.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to keep things as normal as possible,” she said.

Lizabeth Fowler; social studies teacher, Quincy Middle School.

Even with two years of experience with Google Classroom, Fowler is still learning new tools such as Google Meet, Loom--a screen recording software--and extensions to help her students interact. All these tools and technology circle back to one question for Fowler: “How do I make my lessons more effective?”

“It’s a lot of work, a lot of time,” she said. “It can’t be the same as what you would do with the kids in the classroom.”

Working online only, getting all her students logged into things like Quizlet can be quite a process, she said. Fowler is planning extra time into lessons for students to get around technology bridges and other issues. These troubleshooting issues are not new, they would happen in a normal classroom too, she said.

She has contacted tech support for issues with student’s computers during class, then put the instructions to fix it on the screen. Fortunately, other students in the class are willing to help fix problems as well, Fowler said.

In the spring, middle and high school students still had their full slate of classes. Now, they are focused on only half of their classes in the first quarter of the year. This doesn’t make teaching any easier for teachers, Fowler said. She is teaching a full semester’s work in one quarter, which requires her to move quickly and teach a lot of information.

“I could have them for two hours and it would be just about right,” she said, adding that even a 50-minute regular class is not enough time.

While Fowler does miss her students in the classroom, she also hopes that even after they return, technology tools such as Google Classroom and others will continue to be implemented in the future, and that teachers learn how to better integrate such tools.

“I do really feel like as we continue this process, I think it will impact the way we teach our classes,” she said.

Matthew See; special education life skills teacher, Quincy High School.

For See, his first goal was to get his students online and logging into Google Classroom. The students needed some help the first few times logging in, but ever since have taken it on themselves.

See was nervous about the transition to online, but credited the parents for staying connected, and paraeducators for keeping contact about attendance.

“I just have to make sure I’m communicating with the families,” See said. “That’s the last thing I want is my kids to be stressed out.”

See has 16 students total, although some leave for other classes at certain points of the day. He shares videos with the students and they take notes on paper. See tries to find the right balance of the right amount of school and being on a screen, and builds breaks into his lessons.

“I think for them they need it more than I need it,” he added.

Unlike other classes, all of See’s students have their video on during class, he said, citing the importance of the students seeing each other. The only time he asks them to turn it off is when they’re internet connection is unstable, which causes poor audio clarity.