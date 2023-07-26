Shannon Durfee wants your vote.
The head of marketing at the Quincy Valley Hospital is seeking a spot on the Quincy School Board.
A student in the Quincy School District her junior and senior years, and a bilingual person who spent years in Mexico, Durfee is making her debut in electoral politics running for spot No. 3 held by Heather Folks-Lambert, who’s running for re-election.
Durfee says she “does not necessarily disagree” with the school board’s plans and system, but “there are some things I don’t line up ethically and morally.”
These things are “arguably worth having more discussions about whether they should be part of our school system,” she added. “And those are the things I’d love to have a say in from the front lines and not as a parent sitting in the back lines.”
These issues involve what schools are teaching children about race and sexuality.
“Everybody is so worried about making sure everybody is included, and it gets to the point to where I talk to people who aren’t white Americans and who are saying, ‘it’s too much. Quit putting us in this category,’” she said, adding that health care should not be any business of a school district.
She said she would also like to see more support for teachers
“Especially in the older ages, they are stripping teachers of any rights,” she said, later adding that she would love to see the district go back to focusing on teaching children being better citizens, and that does not involve how they choose to live their lives.
“Just need to give them the basics of education and how to go be good in society and let them go from there,” she said.
Asked how she would go about making these changes from the board, she said she would not go into the board “with guns (blazing).”
“I’m going to have to learn a lot first,” she said.
If an ethnic or gender minority student came to her and told her they wanted to study in Quincy, Durfee said she would tell them, “‘Sure, we love you, and we are going to help you get the best academic performance we possibly can. We are going to focus on you learning.”
Quizzed as to how she would know her term as board member was a success, she said she would talk to parents and find out that way about student safety, district morale, test results and graduation rates.
“These are all indicators of things I want to work on now,” she said, later adding, “Let’s worry only about educating our children and not any of this other fluff. And that’s going to show in our test results.”
Lastly, when asked what made her a better choice than her opponent, she said “I’m well known and respected and (an) approachable community figure right now.”
She went on to say, “I don’t say that to toot my own horn, but it also makes it so that people feel more confident in some of the choices and some of the things happening in the school district, to be able to walk up to a school board member and have a conversation and have the confidence that things are getting done in accordance to what the constituents want, not according to any agenda behind the scenes.”