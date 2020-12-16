The Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced on Dec. 7 that their office would be closing for the foreseeable future due to multiple COVID-19 cases.

Four members of the Corrections Division tested positive for COVID-19 and close contacts of those people have been notified, the announcement said. There is one reported positive case among the inmates and six possible exposures.

According to the announcement, Support Specialists who staff the administrative front office will be working remotely and the public will still be able to reach the administrative office staff at 509-754-2011.

The closure does not impact the Sheriff’s Office’s response to emergency or non-emergency calls for service.