Shree Saini, Miss World America Washington 2020, placed top 10 at the national Miss World America competition and walked away with a new title; Miss World America’s Beauty with a Purpose National Ambassador.

Each country receives a Beauty with a Purpose Ambassador, selected by the judges at the national competition.

“Being able to serve led me to overcome many struggles in my life and focus on how I can uplift others, instead of my own hardships,” Saini said in a social media post.

Some of her other notable accomplishments at the competition were:

Recognition by Julia Morley, the CEO of Miss World Organization, for her Beauty with a Purpose service projects.

$2,000 BWAP Service Funds Award from Julia Morley.

Miss World America People’s Choice 2020.

Miss World America Social Media Influencer Challenge 2020.

The international competition for Miss World has been cancelled for 2020.