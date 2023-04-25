Part 1 of a multi-part series
If you want to be one of those brave souls who holds elected office in this day and age, there are certain things you must know.
Some of them are rather basic, some are a little more complicated. No matter, the QVPR’s jotted a few things down so you don’t have to.
For starters, the first day you can actually file for a candidacy varies depending on how you are filing.
If you are filing by mail you have between May 1-19 to file. If you file before, your documents will be returned to you and you will have to file again.
All declarations must be received no later than 5pm on the last day of filing. All mail-in declarations must include the filing fee, if applicable, and must be mailed to Grant County Elections, P.O. Box 37, Ephrata, WA, 98823.
If you are filing in person, you may do it between May 15-19, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Grant County Election Office is located at 35 C St. NW, Ephrata. Their phone number is 509-754-2011, ext. 2704.
If you want to file online, you can do it between 9 a.m. on May 15 and 4 p.m. on May 19.
It is highly recommended that when filing for office, you provide a campaign mailing address, telephone number, and website.
If you do not provide a campaign mailing address, your voter registration mailing address will be published online in the list of candidates who have filed.
If you change your mind and decide to withdraw your candidacy, you can do it until May 22 at 5 p.m. The filing fees are not refundable.
The order of candidates’ names on the Primary Election ballot and in the Primary Election local voters’ pamphlet is determined by lot drawing. The lot drawing occurs after the close of filing on Friday, May 19, 2023. The process is open to the public and begins after the candidate filings have been proofed for accuracy. (RCW 29A.36.131)
In the General Election, the candidate with the most votes in the Primary Election will be listed first on the ballot, as well as in the General Election local voters’ pamphlet.
If no Primary Election is held for an office, candidates will appear in lot draw order on the General Election ballot.
The deadline to submit your local voters’ pamphlet information online is Friday, May 26, 2023 at 4 p.m.
When you make your candidate’s statement for the voters pamphlet, remember to offer your vision to the voters, to stay positive, and to describe what makes you a great candidate and what you want to accomplish while in office.
Remember to obey the 100-word limit. Remember to send a photo, headshot style, showing your head and shoulders. Wearing something that suggests holding a public office is not allowed. If you have run for office again, you must submit a photo again.
Do not go low and say anything obscene, libelous, or that contains an ad, or contains stuff that has nothing to do with you or the office you pursue. Avoid criticizing your opponent, or getting too technical, and using abbreviations.
If you’re running for a county office, you must be an American citizen, a resident of Grant County and a registered voter of the county.
If you’re running for a port district, you must be a registered voter of Grant County.
If you’re running for a municipal office, you must be a registered voter at the time of filing and must be a resident of the city for a year on election day.
If you’re running for a school district post, you must be a registered voter of the district or of the director district.
If you’re running for a fire district, you must be a registered voter of that district. Same if you are running for a recreation district or a park district, and a water-and-sewer district. If you’re running to be a Precinct Committee Officer, you need to be a registered voter in the precicnt where you live.
Running for a PCO is the only type of race that allows you to run for another race in the same election.
If you have to pay a filing fee and don’t have the cash, you may submit a filing fee petition at the same time you submit a declaration of canddacy. It must contain one valid registered-voter signature for every dollar of the filing fee. So if the fee is $200, you must submit 200 signatures. The deadline is May 19 at 5 p.m.
If you want to be a write-in candidate, you must file a declaration of candidacy not later than 8 p.m. the day of the primary.
A write-in declaration of candidacy is timely if filed by this deadline. Write-in candidates that file more than 18 days before an election, don’t pay a filing fee. Write-in votes will only be tallied when they impact the outcome of an election.
If you lost in the primary, you can’t file as a write-in in the general. If you filed as a write-in for one post, you can’t file for another post. If you filed as a candidate, you can’t file as a write-in.