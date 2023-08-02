Splash! After a wait of many weeks, Quincy has a fully open pool again

The upgrades to its deep end now complete, Quincy’s pool is fully open, a little later than normal, but still in time for the final full month of the summer and a little extra.
“We were hoping all summer that we could have it open for part of the summer,” said Quincy Recreation Director Russ Harrington. “I hoped that we could have opened a couple weeks earlier, but it did not work out that way.”
The upgrades, Harrington said in a June interview, are part of the effort to bring the pool up to the federal guidelines set up by the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act, which was signed by President George W. Bush.
Baker was a 7-year-old who drowned when she became stuck by the suction of a hot tub drain in 2002.
“In 2021 there was an addendum to the VGB Act, and not many had heard about it,” Harrington said in June.
The engineering work took a little longer than expected, Harrington said this weekend.
“We needed to help support the main drains on all four sides,” he said. “The way that pool was built 60 years ago, it has two five-foot main-drain troughs at the bottom, and 60 years ago that was just fine, with just a steel grate on top of it. But when the new standards came in, the grates over the top of it now are one-foot by one-foot square, and they need support on all four (sides) of it.”
The upgrades will not need to be looked at and replaced for five years. By then, if Harrington’s wish comes true, Quincy should have a brand new pool by then.
“The hope is that we would not have to worry about it anymore,” he said, “Because we would have a new pool within five years.”
In the meantime, with the pool fully open for the first time this summer on July 29, the pool’s staff is still trying to make the best of it.
“Right now we are just planning on having the whole facility open, with Swim-Aerobics and the lap swim area roped off so the folks who want to do that can go in Mon-Fri,” Harrington said.
Then, during the last week of the summer, the pool staff will host a Junior Lifeguarding class.
“It’s where we try to attract our potential lifeguards for the future,” Harrington said. The class is for children ages 12-14.
There will be no swim meets at home, as the season for the Quincy swim team (see page 11) came to an end this weekend as well.
Nevertheless, it’s still a plus that the pool is finally open in its entirety and there are still at least seven weeks of summer left.
“I’ve been looking at an empty hole in the ground for the last two months,” Harrington said. “I’m happy that it’s open. Just looking at it and seeing that we were able to get water in it was a good feeling.”
Not only that, but the pool will remain open through Labor Day this summer, a first for Harrington, who’s been with the city for 13 years and never seen that, he said. The season will close, as always, with the doggy swim.
Adults tickets are $5, youth tickets are $4, tickets for seniors are $3, same price as lap swim and Swim Aerobics.