Spring must be here: It’s plant sale time at QHS

The Annual Quincy FFA Spring Plant Sale is just around the corner with the Grand Opening on Thursday April 27 with a 2 p.m. start.
The Quincy FFA members in the Horticulture class have once again raised a quality crop of bedding plants and vegetable starts.
The sale will be held at the Quincy High School Greenhouse located on the North side of the high school at 403 Jackrabbit St. N.E. in Quincy.
The members will offer for your consideration the following varieties:
Geraniums-Zonal Maverick Varieties and Ivy; Marigold—Bonanza and Inca; Celosia, Pansies, Petunias, Salvia, Lobelia, Dusty Miller, Osteo, Ghazani, Rubrum Grass, Dahlia, Bacopa, Imopea (Sweet Potato Vine),and Trixie Liner. Ten-inch hanging baskets Vegetable starts include Bell Pepper, Jalapenos, slicing cucumbers, pickling cucumbers, crookneck summer squash, Liliput mini watermelons, Sweet Basil, Cilantro, Roma Tomatoes, Celebrity Tomatoes, Sweet Million Tomatoes, Big Beef Tomatoes, and Genuwine (heirloom).
The Plant Sale will continue on Friday April 28 from 2-6:30 p.m. and on Saturday April 29 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Quality is excellent. Quantities are limited. The proceeds of the plant sale will support FFA members on their trip to State Convention and other chapter activities throughout the year.