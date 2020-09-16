One dead in two-car collision east of Quincy

An Othello resident passed as a result of a two-car collision just east of Quincy the evening of Sept. 9.

The collision occurred in the Winchester area at State Route 28 East and Road K Northwest, according to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol. Tito Mendez, 59, of Othello was southbound on Road K Northwest and entered the highway, failing to yield the right-of-way. Mendez, driving a 2002 Nissan Maxima, was struck by a 1998 Ford F150 driven by 45-year-old Simon Mendoza of Ephrata. Both vehicles came to a rest in the eastbound ditch on State Route 28, according to the memo.

Mendez was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center where he passed. Mendoza, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was injured but not taken to the hospital.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the collision, according to the memo. Both vehicles were totaled in the incident.

Two treated for minor injuries in highway collision

On Sept. 11 a second car accident occurred in less than a week on State Route 28 just East of Quincy.

Two vehicles were heading East on State Route 28 toward Ephrata. The first vehicle, driven by 37-year-old Eduardo Blanca Salejo of Quincy, braked because the vehicle in front of him was slowing down to make a left turn, said Trooper John Bryant, Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer.

The car behind Salejo, driven by 32-year-old William Bettelyoun of Ephrata, did not slow down and rear-ended Salejo’s vehicle. Salejo and his 12-year-old son, who was also in the car with him, rolled into the ditch. Salejo and his son were transported and received medical care with minor injuries, while Bettelyoun did not report any significant injuries.

Bettelyoun was cited for dangerously distracted driving, according to Bryant.