Part 2 of a multi-part series
If you want to become a public servant, we have good news and bad news.
Good news is, the list of spots open for would-be officeholders is 13 pages long and that’s just in Grant County.
Bad news is, and this is a bit of an understatement, only a few are open for Quincy Valley residents.
In the next few paragraphs, we will share some info with you about which officeholders are up for re-election this particular go-round. For the sake of brevity and the ever-growing cost of newsprint, we will just stick to those offices open to folks who live around the Quincy Valley.
If you think we missed one or three in the list that’s about to be in front of you, you can always go to www.grantcountywa.gov, click on “Elected Offices,” then click on “Auditor,” then click on “Elections” then click on “Information for Candidates,” and then at long last, click on “2023 Grant County Positions Open for Filing with Incumbents.” That’s where that big 13-page list appears.
On to the Quincy Valley spots. We mention the incumbent, but that does not mean the incumbent has announced they will (or will not) run for re-election.
In the hospital district, Michele Talley’s six-year post, Position No. 5, is up for re-election.
In the fire district, Keven Child’s spot, Position No. 2, a six-year term, is up for re-election.
In the port district, the seat held by Patric Connelly is up. It’s a 6-year term, and it has a $34.20 filing fee.
In the city of George, Mayor Gerene Nelson’s spot, a four-year term, is up. This is one of the few spots that require a filing fee. In this case the fee is $36.
Two city council seats, held currently by Hector Olivia and Patricia Neff are up. They also carry four-year terms.
At the city of Quincy four seats on council are up, all involving four-year terms: Josey Ferguson (Position 1), Tom Harris (Position 3) Sonia Padron (Position 6), and Christopher “Dylan” Kling (Position 7).
In the Quincy School District, there are three seats up. Position 2, held by Chris Baumgartner, Position 3, held by Heather Folks-Lambert and Position 4 at-large, held by Jack Foglesong, all for four-year terms.
The Crescent Bar Sewer District, which is not in the primary, has two seats up, both for six-year terms. Position 1, held by Troy Davis and Position 2, held by Kevin Hepworth.