Strange sighting of dead cows floating in a canal startles residents

At least eight cows turned up dead and floating in one of the canals that surround the city, and the fact that no one has claimed them has some of the neighbors perplexed.
Gina Goodwin, who saw the cows while traveling on Road O, said she saw one at first, then at least seven more, but only one could be seen with a yellow tag on its ear.
“They were all dead, they were all bloated, and they are stinking to high heaven,” Goodwin said, adding that she returned later in the day and only saw six.
“I don’t know if they are being sucked under or what,” she said. “But it’s definitely kind of concerning, like, where is the farmer that’s missing (these cows)?”
Goodwin said it was hard to tell whether this was an accident or the purposeful work of a person or a group of people.
“If a farmer’s going to push ‘em in, they would have cut off their tags,” she said, adding that when contacted, MACC told her that the irrigation district had been contacted.
Goodwin added, “the smell is horrific and this is the water that’s irrigating our fruit. and there’s people that like to swim in this, too.”
She said she added pictures to a Facebook page that deals with Quincy neighbors and asked if this was a normal sighting. Everybody who answered concluded that this was anything but, Goodwin said.
A 25-year resident of Quincy, Goodwin said she has never seen anything float in the canal, let alone eight or 10 cows.