A series of microbursts blew large pieces of the rooftop off of the Ancient Lakes Elementary School gymnasium in Quincy Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m.

There were no injuries in the incident, but the gym suffered extensive structural damage, according to a post from the school district on its Facebook page.

“Yesterday’s weather-related event at Ancient Lakes Elementary was certainly unprecedented and we are very thankful that no one was hurt,” stated the district in another post on Wednesday. “We want to thank our amazing maintenance department for working to secure the gym area yesterday.”

The maintenance department has been working to secure the area and ensure the gym floor is protected while the roof is repaired.

The roof was last remodeled during the 1990’s, according to the district’s post. The district also shared a 37-second video of the incident on Wednesday.

The school will be closed to staff for the remainder of the week, and meal distribution at the school is also cancelled. Students who normally pick up meals at Ancient Lakes Elementary can do so at other schools or bus locations, according to the post.