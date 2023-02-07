A student at Quincy High School has been arrested on suspicion of punching a fellow student during recess on Feb. 3 and is facing felony assault charges.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation and it’s rumored it might be over a girl, Quincy Police Capt. Ryan Green said Tuesday, although it has not been confirmed.
Since they are minors, the Quincy Valley Post-Register will not publish the identity of these two students or the student who filmed the fight.
The student suspected of throwing the punch has since been suspended from school, booked into the juvenile detention facility, and released. The victim was knocked out and suffered a seizure, Green added.
Quincy schools Superintendent Nik Bergman said that both the student who was alleged to have thrown the punch and the student who allegedly filmed the fight have received the biggest suspension allowable, 365 calendar days.
“The message is that this type of behavior is not accepted or tolerated by the Quincy School District,” Bergman said. “When that happens, it will be addressed to the full extent that we can according to our policy and procedures.”
On Monday, every student at QHS received a lesson on personal skills and how to deal with bullying, harassment and intimidation, and the administration reviewed policy with the students.
In the meantime, the third student is recuperating, Green said.
“He went unconscious for a little bit, but came to and he is doing better,” Green said. Courts can still lower the severity of the charges, he added.
The incident is still under investigation by the department’s school resource officer. Nobody else was involved in the incident, Green said.
After the incident, classes continued as scheduled.
The incident elicited strong responses on social media, with parents demanding a deeper look at the safety of their children at schools.
Sandra Alejandrez, the sister of a Quincy High School student, posted on Facebook demanding answers as to why these fights keep happening.
“I am furious about what is happening in this school. As a community, we must unite to catch the attention of the authorities. Enough with the violence between classmates. They are acting like enemies toward each other,” posted Alejandrez.
Alejandrez’ post noted that there had been another fight at the end of January.
Bergman concluded, “The saddest thing is, and I can be on the record for this, we have had the fewest amount of fights this year that we have had in comparison with the last five years. It’s been an excellent school year.”