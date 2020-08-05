Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #24’s two annual contests are accepting submissions.

The Quincy Memorial Park Recognition Wall art project is due Oct. 1. The project is open to local kids in kindergarten through twelfth grade.

The yearly project started in 2015 for students to submit patriotic art for the Veterans Recognition Wall. Each winner receives a $50 prize and their drawing put onto a poster and displayed for the year at the wall.

The VFW Essay Contest submissions are due Nov. 1. There are three separate essay groups by grade; third grade to fifth grade, sixth to eighth; Patriot’s Pen, and ninth to twelfth; Voice of Democracy. Local winners of the Patriot’s Pen or Voice of Democracy go to districts, and the winner there goes to state, and then to nationals. There are awards at each level.

The 2020-21 essay theme for the Voice of Democracy: Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned? And for Patriot’s Pen: What is Patriotism to Me?

Entry forms can be picked up at the Quincy Farmers Market from Mark Owens at the VFW Post #24 table.

Content for the Recognition Wall art project or for the essay contests can be submitted at P.O. Box 421 Quincy, Wash., 98848.

For more information contact Owens at (509)750-0938.