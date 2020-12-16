The Cambridge assisted living facility in Quincy has lined up several December activities to celebrate the holidays and family, friends and community can get involved.

The Cambridge is holding a 14 days after Christmas stocking stuffer event. This is because the facility will be in a 14-day quarantine after Christmas day.“We hope that by going into quarantine we can mitigate any chance of the virus spread from any Christmas gatherings—even from the recommended small gathers,” a Cambridge newsletter stated. For this event, each resident and staff member will have a stocking for gifts and goodies each of those 14 days.

The newsletter also encourages those who wish to visit residents to do so virtually. The staff can help residents use a tablet in order to set up the visit.

Anyone wanting to contribute a stocking or stuffers for residents and/or staff are asked to deliver items to the entryway of The Cambridge clearly marked for how they should be distributed. The Cambridge has 24 staff members and 29 residents.

Some of the other activities include an in-house Christmas day event and special decoration days for residents.

The Cambridge also has an Employee Appreciation Fund. The fund goes toward Christmas bonuses for the staff. Those who would like to contribute to the fund are asked to make checks payable to Central Columbia Senior Living and indicate appreciation fund. This contribution is tax deductible.

Some December birthdays at the Cambridge to keep in mind if contributing:

Sharon M.- Dec. 12

Roxa K.- Dec. 22

Gary L.- Dec. 26

Ramona W.- Dec. 27

Frank Q.- Dec. 30

For any questions or more information, contact The Cambridge at 509-797-9555.