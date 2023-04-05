The stork leading the change in leadership at the B Street Market

Part 2 of a multi-part series
Life happens. Tacos happen. Change happens.
As Chelsea Putnam, co-founder of B Street Market, knows, sometimes one happens instead of the other.
“It’s not that I ate a bunch of tacos,” she told the Quincy City Council late last month. “I’m pregnant.”
Joyful news to be sure, but also the reason why Putnam is stepping aside from her leadership post at the market. Another co-founder, Micaiah McCreary, also announced this week that she’s expecting a baby in October, her second, same as for Putnam.
“We have to pass the torch, so to speak,” Putnam said of her group of co-founders stepping aside.
The hope is that the position of market manager becomes a paid position. To that end, they have approached city council (see our story in last week’s issue) and will likely approach the Port of Quincy.
“I have about five people very motivated to see the market keep going,” she said. “I even have a couple that would be interested in co-managing.”
Looking back, Putnam says she’s happiest about all the connections made with the people of Quincy and the surrounding areas.
“We’ve been able to connect with so many farmers, crafters, vendors, so many amazing people,” she said. “They’ve come out of the woodwork not just to sell at our market but to shop at our market.”
Asked what she wished she had had more time to accomplish, she mentioned making the market bigger, which is tricky in a town the size of Quincy’s.
“We’re never going to be Pike Place, obviously,” she said. “But it would be nice to have a market that ran consistently every Saturday, with a large amount of vendors and guaranteed foot traffic. That takes years to establish and build.”
Consistency has been hard to come by for a market that started at Lauzier Park, then had to move to the Quincy museum because of COVID-19 and then found a home on B Street.
“We don’t have a very consistent foot traffic,” she said. “But that takes time.” In the meantime, she remains optimistic that the B Street Market is something worth preserving and that that’s not just her opinion.
“The people want this to keep going,” she said.