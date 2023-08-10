The photos you’ve seen on these pages in recent weeks, and on the Quincy Valley Post-Register Facebook page, came from negatives of actual photos taken by QVPR staff decades ago that have recently been donated to the Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum. We are extremely grateful to have been gifted these treasures from days gone by, and the challenge now is to identify as many individuals as we can, while it is still a possibility.
When I first started scanning some of the negatives we were given, I was confident there were lots of people out there who’d recognize many, or even all the folks in the images, if there was a venue where they could get enough exposure. A light bulb went on and the answer that came to me was to ask the Post-Register, who’d provided the negatives to begin with, if they’d print them in upcoming issues with requests for their readers’ assistance.
Besides posting them in their actual distributed printed issues, the Post-Register is also including them on their website where, for those who have been squinting and trying to draw conclusions with magnifying glasses, one can view them in a larger, crystal-clear format.
The response has been
GRRRRRRRRRREAT!!!
Comments from the community of “Quincyites” on Facebook have been amazingly helpful, as well as entertaining. It was particularly fun to see remarks like “Oh my gosh, that’s my dad in the back row.”
I’ve also had phone calls from the other side of the mountains from long-time readers who’ve provided some identifications, and one day when I was leaving from chatting with my friend, Bea Weinand, Dick Zimbelman hailed me over to he & Shirley’s home where he provided names for people in several photos.
I’m aware of so many people who have passed just in recent years, that I know could have identified many of the people faster than you can sneeze. Some that come readily to my mind are our dear friend and former curator, Gar Pilliar; Dick & Rae Soelter, who both worked in the Quincy school system for years; Marlene Stone, who worked in the banking system, I believe, for a number of years and was a long-time member of the Moose Lodge.
Some others who come to mind are Joan Reynolds (the widow of the late former Mayor, Homer Reynolds, when I became acquainted with her), Laura Christian, Betty Boorman, J.B. & Willie Fowler, Jack & Mary Tobin who, being in the electrical business, members of the Catholic Church here, and very active in the community, knew a vast amount of people, Lydia Westover, who was President of the Quincy Business & Professional Women’s Club, in 1952, and 1963, for sure (and possibly in between, and more).
She also served as Vice President of the Quincy Chamber of Commerce in 1972, and was a part of the Chamber for many years. Lydia saved masses of clippings through the years and donated many of them to the Historical Society before her death, at the age of 107 years, in 2016. I was fortunate to get in touch with her and send copies of some of the Society’s oldest photos including several unidentified folks that she was still able to identify though she was already over 100 years-old.
Others who come to mind are Lorraine (Reiman) Miller, Rosalene Graff, who worked as a School Secretary (for how long, I don’t know).
Given the open-backed gowns patients had to wear at the hospital when I was in school, Janie Fields, Doris Evens, and Erika Nagle, who were all nurses at the Quincy Hospital back then, could have probably identified a lot of people from their backside. I don’t know if Mrs. Nagle was a cut-up at home but I remember her sense of humor was definitely in “on” position when she was working at the hospital, when I had to have surgery on a couple of occasions. I can honestly say, “she had me in stitches.”
Alfred & Lorain Greenwalt and Dena Hooyer, also come to mind, along with some great memories. After I’d started attending the Senior Center, I saw Alfred & Lorain fairly often and enjoyed visiting with them. On one occasion when they hadn’t been to the Senior Center for awhile and showed up for lunch, I told Alfred, “We’ve missed you, have you been abroad?” His response was, “I’ve never been a broad,” then pointing to Lorain he said, “she’s a broad.”
When Dena Hooyer lived a few doors down from me and we were visiting one summer afternoon, she told me that Corrie ten Boom had once stayed at her parents’ home. A celebrity and heroine in the Christian world, if you don’t know who Corrie ten Boom was, you should by all means watch the movie about her life, called “The Hiding Place,” on YouTube, for free. It’s a true and very moving film, rich in history.
I have other friends here in town whose minds are sharp as a tack, and who worked with the public for many years, but sadly, their vision has gone south. Another friend has excellent vision and remembers lots of faces, but can’t get their mind to generate the names that go with the faces they remember so well!
One person, who was identified in a group photo, said “that’s me alright,” but I have no idea what I was doing there and I can’t tell you who any of the other people are in the photo.”
If you’re one of those people who thinks no one who’ll inherit your photos will ever care about them, I’ve heard from many people over the years, who didn’t give a rip about knowing anything about family until the generation above them was gone. Now they regret not asking more questions and not knowing who are in the pictures they’ve inherited.
I have some pictures of distant relatives that I duplicated 40-50 years ago, in the early days of family research, that I didn’t write names on because I couldn’t imagine that I’d ever forget who they were. Now I just shake my head when I look at some of those, completely clueless, thinking “how could I have forgotten who this is?!??” If you take away anything from this, I hope you’ll set aside a time (soon), to put the names on the backs of any unidentified photos in your collection, before you’re in the same boat, and, if you can help us with identities on some photographs we’re seeking help with, please email me at: Lookingahead@reagan.com. Thank you!