Most of the folks attending the May 16 meeting of the Quincy City were there to see Jorge Trujillo become the city’s new police captain.
The city council voted in favor, with no “nay” votes, of the mayor’s choice of Trujillo to become the No. 2 leader in the Quincy Police Department and authorized the mayor to sign the new employment contract. Trujillo is being promoted from sergeant to fill the captain position vacated by Ryan Green when Green became chief earlier this year.
Chief of Police Green swore in Trujillo in front of a large crowd of well-wishers. With that done, he was given a standing ovation.
Then his son, Alejandro Trujillo, pinned his father’s new badge on him, and his wife, Amey Trujillo, and daughter, Olivia Trujillo, pinned new bars on his uniform.
He will begin his duties as captain June 1.
Council member and mayor pro tem Tom Harris directed the meeting in the absence of Mayor Paul Worley.
No one spoke during the public comment portion at the beginning of the meeting. However, later, after the council had gone through the agenda and was about to adjourn the meeting, a man asked to speak. Harris allowed it, while pointing out that the public comment period was opened and closed earlier.
Two residents stood asked about a blocked alley. Municipal Services Director Carl Worley replied and remarked that the residents’ issue was related to a property boundary dispute. Worley and Harris acknowledged the residents’ inquiry and directed them to visit the city’s Public Services Building during business hours and discuss it with city staff in more detail.
The council reviewed a proposal to approve an annual amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan. Council member Dave Dormier asked about changes to road use designations. Carl Worley said those would come up later, along with design standards, in the 2023 amendment.
“This is technically the 2022 annual amendment, so we will still be looking at a 2023 annual comp plan amendment,” Worley said.
The council approved the plan amendment.
Other matters that arose during the meeting included the following.
- The council approved a request for street closures in downtown Quincy for the upcoming Dru Gimlin 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. The date for this year’s tournament is Saturday, June 3. The event brings hundreds of people, with teams of youths and adults, to downtown for a full day of basketball and fun. It raises money for the Dru Gimlin Foundation.
- The council approved a resolution to declare an emergency for work to be completed quickly on the city’s pools before opening for summer. A drain cover needs to be replaced, but safety regulations now require documentation on plumbing design when replacing a cover, according to agenda information. The council approved an agreement with Water Technology Inc. and an expense up to $10,000 for the work.
- The council adopted an ordinance to update the city’s code on utility and collection procedures.
- The council OK’d an agreement for design work for a conceptual park on 1.5 acres on Sixth Avenue Northeast. The city is looking at possibly adding a splash pad, paths, restrooms, skate facilities and lighting. The cost of this early part of the project is about $69,000, and the firm is Michael Terrell Landscape Architecture based in Liberty Lake.
- The council approved an expenditure of about $343,000 for an environmental audit of the city’s water and wastewater systems, which are operated on a contract with Woodard & Curran Inc. The compliance review will be done by HDR Engineering Inc. and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31.