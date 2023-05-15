Trujillo to become Quincy police captain

The Quincy Police Department will have one of its own, Jorge Trujillo, as its new captain, taking the place of Ryan Green, who was promoted from captain to chief earlier this year.
Trujillo will be sworn in as captain during the next meeting of the Quincy City Council, which will be Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
The public can attend the meetings, including for an administration of an oath of office, such as will be done for Trujillo.
Green wrote in an email Trujillo will begin working as captain on June 1.
Trujillo has been with the QPD for 15 years. In March of this year, the city honored his 15-year milestone by presenting him a service award.
He was promoted to sergeant in 2015. Before coming to Quincy, he served in the U.S. Army for 10 years.
Green was brought into QPD as captain, the No. 2 leader in the department, by Chief of Police Kieth Siebert in February 2018.