The Grant County Health District reported the twenty-fifth COVID-19 related death in the county on Oct. 27

The resident, a man in his 50s from Quincy, has underlying health conditions that put him at a higher risk for severe complications from the virus.

“We grieve the loss of another of our residents and our hearts are with his family and friends,” stated the health district in a news release. “On behalf of our staff, Grant County Health Officer, and Board of Health, we are so sorry for your loss.”

The health district also reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 over the last weekend, bringing the cumulative total to 3,615 in the county. 12 residents are hospitalized as of Nov. 2, and 3,131 have recovered.

Moses Lake continues to lead the county in cumulative number of cases with 1,157, followed by the Quincy area with 901 as of Nov. 2.