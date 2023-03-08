For the first time in recent memory, the art gallery space at the Quincy Public Library is shared by two artists.
Cheikh (check) Diouf, a Senegal-born artist from Quincy and Brent Petersen, a longtime resident of our corner of the world, are sharing their talents with the community, with acrylic paintings spanning years of their work.
Petersen majored in art at Central Washington University in the 1960s. Diouf finished his first painting in 30 years in 2015.
“I had something in mind for years,” Diouf said, crediting longtime Quincy resident Carl Weber for the inspiration.
Diouf’s wife noted that he just rushed to a store, bought a little set of acrylic paints and put his vision on canvas. What followed was one painting after another, sometimes with brushes, sometimes with bare hands.
“He was 61 years old and to be basically a first-time painter, it caught people’s attention,” Diouf’s wife, Wendy Sauber, said, adding that her husband prefers to not look at art books or go to museums in order to not be influenced and keep his artwork as personal an expression as possible.
On the other hand, Petersen has been an artist most of his adult life. After a recent hiatus, Petersen credits his wife, Kathy, for getting him to pick up brush and palette again.
“She said, ‘You need to get some of those things out and start painting again,’” Petersen said, while Kathy said she’s been a longtime fan of Petersen, whom she married three years ago.
“I just love his work,” she said. “I love the work he did when he was young and I like the way the work has progressed.”
Kathy and Brent were high school classmates.
Diouf has been living in Quincy for years, but had never met Petersen until last November during an event at the Public Market in town. What’s amazing about that is that their work is very similar in style.
“The era I grew up in was the 1960s, the hippies, modern art, and Jackson Pollock, all those guys,” Petersen said. “I loved his work, and the classes I took, most of the people did this type of art. What’s interesting is how Cheikh and I have a little bit of similarity in style.”
The similarity goes beyond style and into technique.
“Whatever extra paint we have, we don’t waste anything, do we?” Petersen asks, with Diouf knowing it’s a rhetorical question.
“Cheikh would clean his brush on his canvas,” Sauber said.”