With two additional deaths over the last week, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths are up to 20 in Grant County.

The two deaths were Quincy residents who were both females in their 60s. One had underlying health conditions putting her at higher risk for severe complications of COVID-19. The other resident did not have underlying health conditions or risk factors besides age, according to the Grant County Health District (GCHD) release.

The cumulative number of positive cases in Grant County has risen to 3,089 as of Sept. 28. Moses Lake continues to have the highest number of cases at 920 as of Sept. 28, and the Quincy area follows behind with 776.