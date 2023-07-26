Longtime Port of Quincy commissioner Patric Connelly is running for re-election this fall, in what would become the start of his 27th year on the board.
“We’ve started a lot of things and we kind of would like to finish them,” he said. “We’ve brought a lot to the community in the past two decades or so. We are helping develop more in Quincy and we are doing stuff out in George and we’d like to see it continue.”
Among these projects, Connelly listed the development of property in George, from attracting new businesses to the development of wells and parks.
“We are just trying to attract new businesses and spread everything around us as much as we can,” he said.
The Quincy Valley has changed immensely in the last 25 years, diversifying itself from solely an agricultural area to an area that’s big in other areas such as technology, he added. With 26 years on the board, he said his experience makes him the right man for the job.
Connelly added that he is proudest of the diversity of businesses that he and his fellow commissioners were able to bring to the Quincy Valley.
“Between transportation, construction, agriculture and technology, we have covered a lot of different avenues,” he said. “The closeness we have had working with both cities, Quincy and George, we try to bring as much to the table as we can.”
Asked what his port district would look like in four years, Connelly said, “You look at what we have, the agriculture and the technology centers we have here, I’d like to see that improve.” The biggest problem facing his district is the expansion of infrastructure like the water issues the city of George has encountered.
“It’s getting fixed, slowly but surely,” he said, later adding, “It’s not that they don’t have the water, they are running into mechanical issues at the moment. It’s not impossible to fix, and if they do have an issue with another well, then they’ve got a problem.”
Connelly is running against former Mattawa Police Chief Joe Harris, who said Connelly is doing a great job, but it’s time for a change.
“I don’t think he knows what we do,” Connelly said, later adding, “I’m proud of what we’ve done, all three of us (commissioners). What we’ve done for Quincy is really good, and that’s about the best I can tell ya.”
If the election does not go his way, he will probably not seek any other electoral office anywhere else.
“Trying to get into anything else, it would be too much of a learning curve,” he said.