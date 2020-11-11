Washington State’s voter turnout is up about three percent compared to the 2016 general election, according to data from the secretary of state’s office.

In the 2016 election, 78.76% of Washington’s nearly 4.3 million registered voters casted their ballots. Four years later, just over 82% of registered voters in the state have done so.

Although just a slight increase, the state still has an estimated 66,000 votes to process, meaning the total turnout will be well over four million by the time all ballots are processed. There were about 4.9 registered voters in the state for the Nov. 3 election.

Grant County specifically saw just under 73% turnout in this year’s general elections. The county still has an estimated 2,700 ballots remaining to be processed.