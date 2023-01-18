Waypoint youth chess tournament refuses to tip its king

In a world where most playing is done in front of a screen, there are still some folks placing their faith in the power of face-to-face interaction, in-person entertainment and hanging out with the rest of us three-dimensional people. One such group can be found not too far from here, in Ephrata, where this February, the Waypoint chess tournament will return to the Parkland School, gathering students from Grant and Adams counties for a day of castling, checks and other moves proper of what some call the only sport that is also a science, and vice-versa.
Troy Pugh, a longtime organizer of the tournament, says the tournament has been scheduled for the first Saturday of February.
The tournament has a limit of 100 students it can accommodate, Pugh said.
With the proliferation of entertainment sources, the draw of chess has been weakening over the years, Pugh said, but they still believe in the pluses of the game.
“It’s a great thinking game that encourages certain thought processes that can be helpful to them in other aspects of life,” Pugh said. “Hopefully we can keep it alive a bit.”
The prize money for first place is $500, but every participant will go home with something, Pugh said, win or lose.
Registration is free, as is the pizza lunch, provided by Time Out Pizza.
Anyone in the two counties who is in grades K-12, either homeschooled, or from public or from private schools is welcome to participate.
Quincy has a long history with the tournament. Already two students from Quincy have registered to participate in the tourney.
“There was a time when we had a lot of kids come from Quincy. That was driven by a teacher who really got a hold of it. They would get a bus and take 20, 30 kids to the tournament, for several years in a row.”
Pugh then added, “I think that teacher eventually left the district and ever since then the numbers haven’t been as high. But they always seem to have a good time and we’d love to see more again.”
If you want to register your child for the tournament, visit http://www.waypointfoundation.org/.