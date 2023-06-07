White Trail Produce opened for the season May 26, after a delay of more than a month due to the construction of a traffic roundabout that blocked access to the business.
Alejandra Toevs, an owner of White Trail Produce, said in a normal year the business opens in early to mid-April.
Sometimes road projects affect businesses, as well as residents and motorists.
The Washington State Department of Transportation project west of Quincy started by closing the north lane of SR-28 and allowed vehicles to travel only in the south lane. Controlled by signals, traffic took turns, going east or west only. The wait was usually less than 10 minutes. The northbound and southbound options in the four-way intersection were closed.
While construction of the roundabout continues, a recent shift in the project moved traffic to the north lane. That allowed access to the north, where White Trail Produce’s large, red barn-like building is.
Vehicles leaving White Trail Produce stop at a traffic signal before proceeding either west or east on SR-28.
Toevs said June 1 the business had to sell some land to make room for the roundabout, but she took the loss of space and the delayed opening in stride.
“I lost quite a bit of the parking,” she said, adding that the business could deal with it. “It’s for the best, for the roundabout.”
During her years working at White Trail Produce, she has seen many vehicle collisions and believes the roundabout will go a long way toward better safety.
“I have seen a lot (of collisions), and a lot of close calls, too,” she said. “Slowing people down going through the roundabout will definitely help.”
She said the roundabout was looking good and she would be happy with it in the end.
“I’m just hoping for a good season, once this is all done,” she said. “Hope we’re busy.”
Much of the traditional season for asparagus had passed, but White Trail Produce on June 1 still had large, healthy bunches of spears, locally grown.
Toevs expected this week to start getting cherries in from the Mattawa area, kicking off the cherries season.
The business always features apples, and it will have peaches, nectarines and berries the Toevses grow.
“We will have lots of garden veggies, once they’re ready,” she said.
Strawberries from their own patch were in.
Besides the produce, White Trail has the same favorites on offer, including espresso drinks, hard ice cream, “shakes we are famous for,” Toevs said, and an impressive gift shop, wines, and sandwiches and burritos from This ‘n’ That catering in Quincy.
“We have a little bit of everything,” Toevs said.
Last week, White Trail Produce’s greenhouse was not yet open to the public, but she expected that to change soon. With the delayed start, she said, White Trail would not have as many flowers as last year, the first year for the greenhouse, but will have lots of plants and hanging baskets.