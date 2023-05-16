Part 4 of a multi-part series
The last day to file as a candidate for this August’s primary election is on Friday, and little by little, the county’s ballots begins to fill with names, and that includes races affecting Quincy Valley voters.
We tried to contact all 15 candidates running for either election (if they were appointed to the spot) or re-election (if they have already served a full term) and ask them if they had decided whether they would give this public-servant dealie a fresh go.
Giving the ol’ interwebs a look-see, we found out that Michele Talley, Grant County Fire District 3 lieutenant, will indeed seek a new term as member of the Quincy Hospital District’s board of commissioners.
The same website, voter.votewa.gov, informed us that Patric F. Connelly will seek re-election to his post at the Port of Quincy.
Keven Child, a Quincy chiropractor, will also seek a term as commissioner at Grant County Fire District 3.
In Crescent Bar, sewer district member Troy Davis also filed for another go-round, he let us know via Facebook.
In George, Patty Neff-Carroll, a council member, will seek another four years as a leader in her hometown. And that’s where the story ends.
Well, sorta.
As of 7:13 p.m on May 15, those are all the candidates who had filed, several others had made up their mind already, even if they had not filed yet.
Tom Harris, a Quincy council member told the QVPR that he will seek another term at City Hall.
Heather Folks-Lambert, a member of the Quincy School Board, also confirmed that she will ask the voters for four years on the board.
Jack Foglesong, a fellow board member of Folks-Lambert’s, also said he would seek another term. However, Chris Baumgartner, the longest-tenured member up for re-election this year, said he would not.
Last but certainly not least, there’s the mayor of George, Gerene Nelson, who said she was not sure whether she would file with the county to seek another term.
“I still have until Friday to decide,” she reminded us.
The rest of the 15 candidates, George council member Hector Oliva, Quincy council members Josey Ferguson, Sonia Padron and Dylan Kling, and Crescent Bar Sewer District member Kevin Hepworth, were not available to comment prior to press time. But rest assured, we will keep an eye on things, and will update this story on qvpr.com on Friday when the deadline arrives.